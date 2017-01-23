"Our staff is doing that research, finding out where the conflicts are, a whole host of things," Pettinger says. "It's a new world, all the rules around marijuana in our state. There are these unknowns that have never bee interpreted before. They just need some time or some thoughtful reflection… I get questions—is it illegal to give cannabis to your pet? The law is silent. We can only address the commercial aspects. There's nothing that says that's illegal."