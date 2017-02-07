In the mac-and-cheese world, the word "deluxe" is synonymous with the velvety and luxurious cheese spread that slides out of a foil bag and into your mouth via tiny little elbow pastas. Though it's outclassed by Cracker Barrel, the original deserves credit for making a meal your body knows can't possibly be real taste so damn tasty. You've probably paid $10 for a salty pile of goodness like this at a mediocre brewpub, but now you know you can skip that whole scene and buy it directly from the source.