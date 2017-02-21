One side effect of the post-prohibition retail market was the rush to win the top of the market, with trendy shops that look as if they were furnished by Design Within Reach and that specialize in boutique organic oils and high-end edibles that cost $30 per serving. At most of these stores, if you didn't have to wait while your ID was checked into the computer system, you might think you'd entered an apothecary on the moon—where newly discovered "cannabis" had been brought aboard a concrete-floor laboratory for experimentation.