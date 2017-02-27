For those who are unfamiliar, Jack Herer—named after the cannabis activist and author—is one of modern weed's earliest, great breeding achievements. It brings together an unknown Haze with Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk, and is rumored to have taken decades to stabilize—meaning that breeders meticulously crossed the parents over multiple generations in order to isolate the uplifting and energetic qualities that we now enjoy from the strain.