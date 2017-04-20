Yesterday, Governor Kate Brown signed a bill that will stop requiring marijuana retail licensees to collect visitors' personal information.
Thanks, government!
The bill also states that all previously collected information will need to be destroyed within 30 days. This includes consumer information gathered for marketing purposes, which means you'll have to sign up for those text and email deals again.
Now, instead of typing on their lobby computers, dispensary employees will only be able to check your license to make sure you're at least 21, and have a valid, unexpired government-issued photo identification.
Celebrate by going to as many dispensaries as you can, with no shame. Here's a list to help you.
