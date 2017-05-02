The opposite side of that assumption, though, is that Blesching spreads his focus a bit too thinly, or more precisely, tries to write too many books at once: The mindfulness sections feel scattershot, more an indulgence in the author's professional interests than a coherent message to the reader. That feeling is only exacerbated as Blesching further derails to discuss the role of spices and foods in healing, appending many treatment plans with dietary suggestions (Blesching penned a book about using spices as medicine).