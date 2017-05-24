The budtender casually informed me this was a new strain of "undisclosed lineage." It sits as a pretty even hybrid that's very mild all around, and reminded me of my favorite strains of all time, the 1:1 Blue Shark. It's a great mood enhancer that instantly lifts my spirits: while a lot of sativas euphoric headspace make my mind cloudy, I was somehow able to keet my wits about me and just felt like I was in the best mood all year. Slight body high and tingling accompanies this, and I can not recommend it enough.