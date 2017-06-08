Uncle Spliffy is debuting his long-hyped cannabis products today.
Cliff Robinson played for the Blazers for eight seasons, starting in 1989. Throughout 18 seasons in the NBA, Cliff Robinson was suspended three times for using marijuana. When he left the NBA in 2007, he became an advocate for marijuana legalization.
In an interview with WW last year, Robinson said he used marijuana as a way to calm down when he was in the NBA.
"I had a little anxiety sometimes. I definitely didn't like pharmaceutical drugs, as far as how they made my stomach feel, so I would use [marijuana]. But you couldn't be really consistent with cannabis use, because of the way they tested," he told WW. "I put myself in a position where I had to be taken off the court, which you're never proud of. But at the same time, I did feel that cannabis was helpful for me. I took the risk."
This week, Robinson, along with Mayor Ted Wheeler and city commissioner Chloe Eudaly, supported cannabis reform legislation in Oregon. The bill would allow social consumption of cannabis. He wants to continue reform efforts to eventually end cannabis prohibition in sports leagues.
In the meantime, Robinson is launching his line of Uncle Cliffy cannabis products this afternoon at Oregon's Finest (736 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.) He'll also be there at 4:20 to meet with fans and promote the products, which include Uncle Cliffy's pre-rolls.
