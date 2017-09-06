My experience: After working the morning commuter rush in the rideshare mobile, I came home around noon and settled in for my tasting of PDX. Based on its scent, I initially assumed PDX would be a giggly sort of strain, but instead found it to be more straight-faced, lucid and productive. Within 30 minutes I was doing chores I'd been putting off for weeks, after which I sketched out the bulk of this review and then met up with an old band mate for a beer and a long, meandering conversation. I was impressed by how easily I transitioned from day-job stress into housework and writing and socializing, proving PDX a versatile sativa.