Germany's Spiegelau, one of the world's elite glassware makers, teamed up with Sam Calagione of Dogfish Head and Ken Grossman of Sierra Nevada to design this glass specifically for IPA. It has a rounded top with a wide mouth to concentrate the aromas of the hops and allow them to emerge forcefully from the glass but a narrow, ribbed bottom to keep the beer cool. They feel great in your hand and really do seem to make IPAs taste better. Buy them here.