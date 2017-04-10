However, there's one major downside: It has no built-in powered speakers, so you'll have to purchase some of those on your own to get it to play music.

Otherwise, the table does have its high points for novices: it's a simple setup (literally five seconds; by comparison, I paid somebody from Craig's List to help me setup my Audio Technica AT-LP120), it has two speeds, a switchable phono preamp, and an extra stylus. And it's not a Crosley.