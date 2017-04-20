When this Korean lotion arrived in the mail, I wasn't sure what to expect. It claimed to be a one-stop shop for face care enclosed in a design-forward box with a clever name. I gave it a week's run and was fairly impressed with what it did post-shave. It moisturized, nourished and left a great scent with no grease. I'll admit, it's expensive, but when you consider how much you may be spending on other products combined, it's a bit of an easier pill to swallow.