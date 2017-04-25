Regardless of some of their recent statements about our political leadership, New Balance still makes a damn good shoe. The "Classic" comes five solid color blocks that lend themselves to the office and weekend day trips. The "Sport" is the more casual of the pair, but just as much of a workhorse. The lightweight look may not work for everyone, but it dresses up and down. Plus, the glove-like fit is great for airport security lines (no need to untie laces).