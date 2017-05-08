You know that feeling when you wash your hands for the first time after a long camping trip? That's what using this soap is like, but you get that feeling every time you use it. It almost doubles as a lotion, leaving your hands covered in a soft moisture after just one wash. And it smells so pure: unscented by perfumes and aggressively scented by essential oils. With notes of "cedar," "magazines" and "Wi-Fi," it's floral enough for hair and hands, and fresh and earthy enough for camping supplies.