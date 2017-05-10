I grew up terrified of coffee. The only things I knew about it were that one Dexter's Laboratory episode and the fact that I had recurring nightmares over how my mom's wrist would tremble uncontrollably each morning as she raised her mug.
Basically, I thought coffee was bath salts.
But then I grew up. Exercise is boring, weed makes me hate myself, and I won't smoke cigarettes (unless you see me at a party). I have few vices in my life, save for a good old cup of Joe.
And when it comes to coffee, I mean business. My morning cup of Joe needs to have that silky, soft palatable feel, which kind of sounds like I'm describing freshly-cooked naan bread. But all jokes aside, coffee is the elixir of life.
Picking an automatic coffee maker is not easy. Coffee might promise longevity, but coffee makers are not necessarily as reliable. Below are a few machines that will give you that desired morning kick, even if it gives your wallet a kick, a punch and a hospital visit.
Keurig K250 2.0 Brewing System
Be slightly controversial for $116.98.
Keurig pod machines, known by their street name as "K-cup machines," are ever controversial. Perhaps the most notorious user complaint revolves around Keurig designating its machines to only comply with Keurig licensed pods, meaning customers cannot mix and match pods from other brands. This, in turn, led consumers to "hack" their K-cup machines, as if they were high schoolers attempting to change their SAT scores in an administrative database just so they could brew some Nestle hot cocoa.
Also, pods themselves are supposedly terrible for the environment. Though this may be changing, as Keurig has dedicated itself to manufacturing all recyclable pods by 2020.
All that said, the Keurig K250 2.0 Brewing System is a really dandy machine. It's relatively affordable, takes up little space, automatically brews your coffee in a matter of seconds and it comes with a touch screen with a very liberal brew control function that allows you to adjust the strength of your coffee with ease.
Fun fact: It's what I use.
Among users, the Bonavita BV1900TS is said to "produce 90% pour over coffee, 100% of the time." And that it does. It results in a product that is neither bitter or acidic, and it's rare pre brew feature wets your beans before it begins the actual brewing process.
Other pluses: this anti-k-cup automatic coffee maker keeps your coffee warm (*not* hot) for 3-4 hours and consistently produces up to 200 degree water. Its biggest issue is its carafe, which you might want to replace for something that keeps your coffee even hotter for longer.
Moccamaster KBT 10-Cup Coffee Brewer with Thermal Carafe
Spend more to get more at $299.99.
The biggest complaint most people seem to have with the Moccamaster KBT is that its water reservoir is plastic and not glass. And if that's really the worst people can come up with, I think it's doing just fine. After all, it's been approved by the Internet's golden boy coffee blog.
This drip maker is key to the success of your entire day, and it's easy to see why. It comes with an exclusive copper heating element that shuts off automatically after each brew cycle finishes, it solidly heats water around 200 degrees and can provide a full carafe in just six minutes.
And yeah, it is $300, but it comes with a 5-year warranty. Your newborn will be sassing you by then.
Chemex Classic Glass Coffee Maker
Be even more of a hipster for $44.95.
Coffee snobs, rejoice. The Chemex is literally commemorated by the MoMA for being a piece of modern art. Its flower vase aesthetic is very fitting for that coveted spot between your toaster and your fruit bowl on your kitchen countertop.
Not necessarily the simplest machine to use, this manual, pour-over style glass-container coffeemaker is worth it for its looks, but similar with learning how to tie a tie, you'll probably want to direct yourself to a few YouTube videos. Also, the Chemex will need specific filters, due to its unique shape. (Note: Avoid the Melitta filter, as it produces a rather bitter blend.)
Otherwise, it's pretty sick. It provides a purer taste, somehow curated by paper filters. You pour hot water through this puppy as if you're boiling water for tea.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at WW that reviews the best gear and stuff. Our reviewers are experts in their field and are asked to provide honest and independent assessments. When readers choose to purchase our editorial picks, we earn affiliate commissions that support our journalism.)
