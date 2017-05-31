One of the first sous vide devices aimed at the home chef, the SousVide Supreme hasn't changed since 2009. Unlike others, the SVS is not an impeller driven device that you stick in a body of water to control the temp. It's an 11-liter capacity water bath (a smaller, 9-liter model called the Demi is also available) with no moving parts, so no separate vessel is necessary. Just fill it up with water, set temp and dump your bagged product in. The SVS uses a silicone heating element in the base of the chamber to heat water up. The hot water rises, the cold water sinks to get heated and the entire mass of water reaches a consistent temp. The lack of moving parts means that you could actually put liquids directly into the entirely sealed chamber (people have been known to cook their beer wort in them). A few of the drawbacks of this all-in-one device are primarily about space: Your cooking capacity is limited to the dimensions of the cooking chamber (no whole racks of spareribs in here unless cut into shorter lengths) and it takes up precious counter space. It's digital touchpad interface is very basic, no connectivity just temperature controls and a timer, but some may argue that that is a positive.