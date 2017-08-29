Samsonite makes one of the most classic bags in the biz. If you’re looking for good quality that doesn’t fall into over-accessorizing pitfalls, the Colombian Leather messenger bag will serve you strong and sturdy for years. And here’s a secret: It doesn’t look much different from the Fossil bags, which are nearly three times as much. There are also two zippered compartments, so when the flap is open, people can’t see what you’re carrying. Oh, and it fits your laptop, even the bulky 2011 Macbook Airs. Yessss.