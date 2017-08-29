I had to get used to the idea of carrying a backpack in college. I always pictured myself strolling across a field with a leather messenger bag I couldn't afford. There are a lot of cool backpacks out there, and cool backpacks that aren't sports. But when you want that collegiate look or you want to come as semi-professional in a new job, a slick messenger bag carries all you need: pens, planners and confidence.
Here are five must-have messenger bags that aren't lame and won't upset your Mint app too much:
CLASSIC: Samsonite Colombian Leather Flap-Over Laptop Messenger Bag
$129.99
Samsonite makes one of the most classic bags in the biz. If you’re looking for good quality that doesn’t fall into over-accessorizing pitfalls, the Colombian Leather messenger bag will serve you strong and sturdy for years. And here’s a secret: It doesn’t look much different from the Fossil bags, which are nearly three times as much. There are also two zippered compartments, so when the flap is open, people can’t see what you’re carrying. Oh, and it fits your laptop, even the bulky 2011 Macbook Airs. Yessss.
CLASSIC, BUT I CAN’T SPEND $129 ON A BAG: SUVOM Mens Canvas Leather Laptop Messenger Bag Shoulder Crossbody Bag School Satchel-14 Inch
$44.99
If you can’t splurge on leather, canvas is your next best bet. Suvom’s cross-body vintage military-style messenger bag gives you a classic collegiate look in four neutral colors. The canvas tones the professional aesthetic down a bit, making it great for grocery shopping, hiking or errand running. This bag can easily be slung over your shoulder for bike commuting, too. There’s a large main pocket to store your laptop, books, etc., and a smaller zipped pocket inside for your wallet and keys.
SPORTY: Timbuk2 Classic Messenger Bag
$59.95
If you're skirting a college campus where you frequently toss your bag on dirty bathroom stall floors, Timbuk2's sporty, minimalist and durable bag could be your greatest new friend. Oh—and it's waterproof. We recommend the "Martini Olive Surf Stripe" shade, a tropical green with a popping orange lining.
MINIMAL: Rothco Hw Canvas Classic Messenger Bag
$23.99
This cotton bag is as simple as messenger bags get. It's the opposite of a statement bag, which can sometimes be the classiest of all. Because it's cotton, it's lightweight, easy to wash and even easier to transport, as it can fold up into a little ball. These Rothco bags even have side pockets for water bottles or keys.
FUNKY: J World New York Terry Messenger Bag
$17.67
Sometimes you need to feel a little zazzle at work. Enter the J World collection, where messenger bags take on every pattern from tiny wishbones to striped elephants to pink peonies. Plus, they're so cheap, you can easily justify buying two or three. And they're practical too, with a front pocket organizer, pencil holders, card holders and a mesh pocket. There's even pockets on the sides for water bottles. Going to work was never this fun.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at WW that reviews the best gear and stuff. Our reviewers are experts in their field and are asked to provide honest and independent assessments. When readers choose to purchase our editorial picks, we earn affiliate commissions that support our journalism.)
