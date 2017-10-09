Using a suction cup mount, the Mpow cell phone holder adheres to your windshield with the push of a button, the phone acting as a counterweight to the base to keep the whole shebang in one place (that's SCIENCE, folks!). It has an 8 inch-long flexible arm for easy adjustment and a 360 degree rotating base so you can switch your view from portrait to landscape with a little spin. Unlike the magnet-based WizGear, the Mpow uses an adjustable holder that can accompany any smartphone that's between 4 and 6 inches wide. That's basically every major smartphone (plus many GPS systems!) including the gigantic Samsung A9 and the brand new iPhone 8.