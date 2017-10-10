Most of us foray into natural deodorants after seeing a headline linking breast cancer to aluminum-based antiperspirants. While that fear has been debunked, there are a lot of other ingredients on a Secret/Old Spice deodorant label that stain clothes when you break a significant sweat and leave a residue that never seems to feel clean after a shower. Mineral oil, for example, a typical ingredient alongside aluminum in conventional drugstore brands, is a pore-clogging distillate of petroleum.
Schmidt’s cruelty-free, vegan, paraben-free and Portland-made deodorant seems to be everywhere all of a sudden, and the idea of baking soda as a natural moisture absorbent intrigued me enough to give it a shot. I was also attracted by their selection of scents other than the usual laundry detergent-linen or sticky-sweet, middle school florals. Although beckoned by the tea tree, geranium, bergamot-lime, and charcoal-magnesium (“the scent of falling rain”), I went for the jasmine tea scent, which happened to be in their sensitive skin formula. It was love at first glide.
