For a little context, I’m prone to razor-burn and ingrown hairs, and my sweat glands pull more from my Irish-Scottish genes than the Japanese side. After a couple weeks of using Schmidt’s deodorant, my skin had calmed down, my underarms were irritation-free and still smelled like an understated jasmine blossom midday. Turns out the baking soda isn’t present in the sensitive skin formula, instead using a milk of magnesia-based ingredient to wick moisture. Baking soda is in the original formula, and I noticed it does absorb moisture better when I tried the Rose-Vanilla scent , but if you have finicky skin like me, stick to the sensitive version. Follow the directions and be sure to hold it to your skin for a second to warm it up so it goes on easier.