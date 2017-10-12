I'm a young adult, so my motion sensor lights are a nice convenience for me. They're one of the little, inexpensive things that I can now afford that make it nicer not to be an impoverished college student, because they let me enjoy my home more than I otherwise would. But if you're eyes aren't doing so well or if you have little kids who could hurt themselves walking in the dark, these little guys could be a huge improvement in the quality of your life. And at $12 for three, they're a great deal for making your life a lot easier.