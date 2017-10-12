My apartment is blessed with three big closets. They're all large enough to walk in, and the main one off of the living room is deep enough to store not only my jackets, but the dozens of barely-worn shoes that my wife and I have accumulated over the last few years.
Unfortunately, it's also big enough to become a lightless cavern when you're trying to find a specific coat or a pair of shoes, because the only light source available is behind you and off to the side.
I thought these lights' utility would be limited to finding coats, but they have ended up becoming a regular part of my life. Ever come home late from a bar and have to drunkenly fish a sleeping shirt out of the closet without waking your partner? I do this often, and the motion-activated light I installed in my bedroom closet makes it easier me to find an undershirt without rousing my wife from her slumber.
Now, you can live the life of convenience and luxury that I do. You can get three AMIR motion sensor lights for $11.99.
AMIR's lights work exactly like the ones I own, coming with both an adhesive patch and a screw-in base that can be placed on any flat surface that you want illuminated, be it a closet, a cupboard or a dark hallway. They illuminate automatically from 10 feet out (only when it's dark), turning themselves off after 15 seconds without motion. Each light takes 3 AAA batteries for power, so if you don't have some around the house, you can stock up along with your purchase.
I'm a young adult, so my motion sensor lights are a nice convenience for me. They're one of the little, inexpensive things that I can now afford that make it nicer not to be an impoverished college student, because they let me enjoy my home more than I otherwise would. But if you're eyes aren't doing so well or if you have little kids who could hurt themselves walking in the dark, these little guys could be a huge improvement in the quality of your life. And at $12 for three, they're a great deal for making your life a lot easier.
Plus, you can wave your hand, summon light and pretend a wizard every time you put your pants on.
