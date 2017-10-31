For me, and a lot of people, a rigorous skincare regimen has less to do with preventing crow's feet than it does with an excuse for calming rituals to bookend my day. Skincare is as much an opportunity to unplug from the world with a series of meditative product applications that might erase the evidence of all current, former and future blemishes and/or wrinkles. Seattle skincare brand Herbivore Botanicals took that concept a step further, returning to nature and ancient traditions with a simple product line formulated with only the essentials, and old-world tools to set a more ceremonial tone.