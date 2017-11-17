There are too many recipes out there that call for an electric mixer. And, for too long, your spoon has been offering you questionable results. I recently did my research and picked up the Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Hand Mixer, and let me tell you–my cookies taste less like cardboard. Not only do you get dependable, difficult to destroy stainless steel here, but you are provided with a plastic box full of a variety of beaters: traditional, wire and whisk. You'll have to study which ones work best with which types of concoctions. Baked goods are so particular, after all. Hence, you might use a different beater with banana bread than with a milkshake. But hey, that's on you.