When I pitched this story to my editor, I mentioned that I'm working on my cupcake thighs. I have no intention of describing to you what I mean by this, but know that I love baking. I've loved it ever since I was a little kid. Cupcakes, cookies, brownies, pies, mini pies, Australian novelty cakes; you name it. Ok, so the fairy bread doesn't require much baking. But still.
If somebody tells you they don't have a sweet tooth, you might admire them, especially if you're like me and your sweet tooth is pronounced. And by "pronounced," I mean pumpkin muffins are one of the few things that get you through the winter.
However, when you really get into baking—when even "fresh" store-bought cookies begin to taste like somebody sat on your Oreo for six hours straight, there are some quality items you'll need to purchase to make baking easier, more cost effective, and more invigorating. You want to feel like you're good at what you do, even if it is just gaining weight.
Cupcakes are my go-to baked good. You get all the trappings of a cake, but with a clear end in sight. One thing I can't stand about cupcakes, though, is running out of cupcake liners. It's true that the paper ones are cheap—but they add up.
So, I suggest buying a dozen silicone cupcake liners ($6.99). They're not only reusable, which means they won't turn your trashcan into a highly populated, crumby graveyard (while attracting kitchen flies), but Pantry Elements Silicone Liners are some of the sturdiest, thickest liners on the market. Pro-tip: lightly grease the liners before pouring the batter into them, so that the cupcakes don't stick. When you're finished, wash them like dishware and prepare for batch #2. In other words, these are so good, they're dangerous.
P.S. there are also silicone liners shaped like stars and rosebuds. Just FYI.
There are too many recipes out there that call for an electric mixer. And, for too long, your spoon has been offering you questionable results. I recently did my research and picked up the Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Hand Mixer, and let me tell you–my cookies taste less like cardboard. Not only do you get dependable, difficult to destroy stainless steel here, but you are provided with a plastic box full of a variety of beaters: traditional, wire and whisk. You'll have to study which ones work best with which types of concoctions. Baked goods are so particular, after all. Hence, you might use a different beater with banana bread than with a milkshake. But hey, that's on you.
Much like making the transition from stick figure people drawings to hard-wired stencilling that includes fingers, people sometimes graduate from the cupcake to the layered cake. This doesn't mean it has to be big. But if you're going to make a layered cake–be it with ice cream, whipped cream, frosting, or even jello (don't do jello)—you'll need a cake leveler. It's a precise blade that will allow you to evenly chop layers of your fluffy masterpiece, so that you can insert whatever filling that can transform your afternoon in the kitchen into an evening of compliments. This particular Wilton Decorate Smart leveler is under $10, and fittingly for cakes no wider than 10". And for another pro tip: Freeze your cake before leveling for more even results results.
Similar to saving money by buying silicone cupcake liners, you might also invest in silicone baking mats. You just place them on your baking sheet before piling evenly distanced mounds of dough on top, and you'll find that you have a whole lot less to clean up afterwards.
This "Professional Grade" 3-pack ($13.98) will last you years, if not decades, and will save you loads of money over time that you'd otherwise be wasting on non-stick spray. The word "professional" is in there for a reason. You can also use these for just about anything: frozen tacos, frozen french fries; you know, whatever you would normally add to a baking pan.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
