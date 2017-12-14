Like many people, I am almost constantly too hot.
I grew up hardened by sub-zero winters in Minnesota. Since moving to Portland a couple years ago, I've constantly struggled with this city's temperate winters. Rarely have I been able to comfortably handle the city's mostly 30-40 degree winters without either ending up shivering under a too light rain coat and sweatshirt or broiling under a puffer. Even worse, having a chilly morning turn to a damp afternoon, and steaming in a damp puffer. It's worse than a face-shearing -30 degree January wind in Minnesota.
But I've found the solution. Last month, Columbia Sportswear sent me a couple of winter jackets to try, and my favorite by far is the Titanium OutDry Extreme hooded down jacket ($250) which is both waterproof and insulated with goose down. It's been so consistently warm and comfortable throughout huge fluctuations in temperature that I've hardly worn anything else all season.
The problem with a lot of rain jackets is that they're, functionally, gigantic plastic (or rubber) bags. Yes, they keep the water out, but they keep the heat and persperation in. This is why you may find yourself feeling weirdly hot and sweaty after a while in a raincoat, even if it's a nice one like the North Face Venture jacket I rocked most of this year.
But Columbia devised some kind of wizardry to perforate their waterproof OutDry fabric with millions of tiny holes, making the jacket waterproof, insulated and breathable. That's right folks, a warm, waterproof winter jacket.
I've worn this out and about on one zillion crap-ass Portland days (I walk over a mile to and from work most days), and have yet to have any problems with the waterproofing. Further, the jacket is noticably lighter than most other down jackets, meaning you won't cook in it if it's above freezing. I'm almost never comfortable outside in winter, but this coat has kept me the right amount of warm both when it's below freezing and hovering around 50 degrees. I've worn this with just a t-shirt in 40+ degree weather and have been perfectly comfortable.
What's more, the jacket is surprisingly well cut for a performance garment. Columbia jackets run big (I wear a large in most things), but the medium cuts a nice profile when everyone else is bumbling around like the Michelin Man. And that charcoal grey colorway? *kisses fingertips*
I even had the chance to take the OutDry Extreme to Minneapolis over Thanksgiving, and put it to the test in 15 degree weather. I layered up with a longsleeve, hat, sweatshirt and scarf and took a walk around a lake (this is a normal thing to do in Minnesota). The coat slightly underperformed: I wasn't freezing, but cool— not exactly the level of warm you get when you're swaddled in a real behemoth of a parka.
Yet, I don't live in Minneapolis anymore. When I wear that parka in Portland, I unfailingly end up boiling within 15 minutes of leaving my place, even when it's below freezing. Which is why I love this jacket for Portland winters. For once in the three years I've lived here, I'm not too hot when I'm wearing a zipped up coat for more than a few minutes. And because it's light enough to layer with the appropriate amount of undergarments and accessories depending on the weather and season, I won't be too hot, or cold, for at least another four months.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
