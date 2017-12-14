I've worn this out and about on one zillion crap-ass Portland days (I walk over a mile to and from work most days), and have yet to have any problems with the waterproofing. Further, the jacket is noticably lighter than most other down jackets, meaning you won't cook in it if it's above freezing. I'm almost never comfortable outside in winter, but this coat has kept me the right amount of warm both when it's below freezing and hovering around 50 degrees. I've worn this with just a t-shirt in 40+ degree weather and have been perfectly comfortable.