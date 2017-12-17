Second, it charges all of my stuff. Simple as that. I've been using it to charge two iPhones, my wireless headphones and Anker's bluetooth speaker (more on that soon), and it does so quickly, quietly, and without heating up to a precarious degree. Anker's products come with what they call an "11-point safety suite" which is built to guarantee protection from surges, electric shorts and regulate temperature. I don't know if this is real or not, but Anker's products all come with an 18 month warranty that suggest they do, which is good enough for me.