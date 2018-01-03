Capitalism really failed consumers when it comes to shaving. The minute we started implementing cheap plastic materials, stacking blades to double the price, and marketing towards women with "moisturizing" purple-handled joysticks, the quality of razors plummeted.
I don't just mean the quality of the product, but it's efficacy too. These 4-5 blade razors are marketed as the "closest shave," for the "smoothest skin," when really every additional blade is increasing the likelihood of ingrown hairs and razor burn. As someone who was getting tired of those side effects, I looked into other razor options, imagining there had to be better solution if my skin was so unhappy. Research led to me a double-edge safety razor, something that looks like it belongs on your grandpa's shelf (which it does, the design looks like it did at the start of the century). And I'll never go back.
Think about the difference between one, very sharp, double-sided blade versus five blades passing over the same skin area multiple times. All the other blades cross over the same hair follicle, often pushing them down so that they'll become ingrown hairs. I tried this gold Merkur 34G, a short, weighted safety razor recommended for coarser hair and a pair of smaller hands.
The body is weighted on this 'heavy duty' model, which means I don't use any pressure. Best used with shave oil, even something hanging around the house like jojoba or almond oil, simply shave in the direction of hair growth at a 30 degree angle and rinse every go. Seriously, do not press down. It is designed to glide with the right weight and make a clean cut of hair as you pull it up your leg (or neck or armpit. This is the best razor for humans who shave, regardless of biology or body part).
Depending on the different models of handle-length and chrome / gold finish, you're looking at a razor for $27-$55 that'll last you the rest of your life. That's spendy for a razor, sure. But then factor in the rest of the numbers.
With frequent grooming in the summer months and rare maintenance during winter, I've averaged out about one blade a month. A 30-pack of Merkur brand replacement blades on Amazon costs less than $20, the same price of one pack of four Venus razor cartridges.
Now for ladies and gentlemen who do all of their own grooming from the neck down, I know what you're wondering. How the f*** does that work downstairs?
Slow and steady, and understand that it will take time to get comfortable enough dealing with areas you can't easily see. Watch videos like this one for reference. But it works, I haven't cut myself anywhere but my ankle, and my usually reactive skin is seeing fewer ingrown hairs, if any.
The best part? I've never felt a smoother shave, and neither had my partner when he put in a fresh blade and tried the Merkur on his face. Label a "his" and "hers" blade, and you can share the razor in a pinch, or on vacation.
