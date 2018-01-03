I don't just mean the quality of the product, but it's efficacy too. These 4-5 blade razors are marketed as the "closest shave," for the "smoothest skin," when really every additional blade is increasing the likelihood of ingrown hairs and razor burn. As someone who was getting tired of those side effects, I looked into other razor options, imagining there had to be better solution if my skin was so unhappy. Research led to me a double-edge safety razor, something that looks like it belongs on your grandpa's shelf (which it does, the design looks like it did at the start of the century). And I'll never go back.