The key word here is "Severe," because, if it isn't already clear yet, this shit is serious. You're probably going to doze off during the day as you stare bleary-eyed at the ceiling for hours on end, which is going to make getting to bed at night even harder than it already is with your nose leaking into your mouth. I got a bottle of store brand NyQuil and took some last night, and it kept me asleep until 4am when I woke up with the fucking shivers. Better than the night before, where I woke up at 1 am and spent the next seven hours in hallucinating half-sleep while I could barely breathe.