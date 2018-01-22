The reality is, bras are built in a way that will stretch out over time. Every time we take them off after a long day, they're a little bit more out of shape. ThirdLove bras are built smarter, with a design that spreads out that tension in a way that won't stretch the bra out as quickly. The cup looks like a dainty demi-cup but somehow looks smoother under a tight shirt then my others, without the usual armpit cleavage at certain angles. After a couple weeks, it fits perfectly and I don't feel like I'm wearing a structured bra when it's on. I like it so much that I'm keeping it. I paid around the same for the last Victoria Secret piece that stretched out of shape in a matter of months anyway, without having to go through the unorganized chaos of cheaply-made messes of string and giggling teens that is any given moment in VS.