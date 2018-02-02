None of that meant anything to me. I was just looking for an amp to power my awesome new set of ELAC B6 speakers. I wanted something vertical, so that it wouldn't take up much space on my desk, and with a high-quality DAC (that's a digital-to-analog converter, folks) on board so I could hook it to both my laptop and a SACD player. I do already have a vertical amp, Audioengine's N22, which I like, but which requires a separate DAC—the D3 is great, but I was both looking for a step up, and for something that I could use to play my growing collection of SACDs from my Blu-Ray player without using the on-board audio chip.