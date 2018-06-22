The fear of contamination is real. Don't let the chicken touch the fish. Move the corn to its own side. With the Alpha Grillers 18" grill brush, you'll never worry about catching detritus from your last dish. This thing is sturdy and doesn't wear down easily, so you can really put some elbow grease into your grill cleanings. The $15 you invest in this brush will also preserve and extend the life of your grates, too.