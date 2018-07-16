Amazon Prime Day is now underway. For the next 36 hours, you can find some of Amazon's best deals of the year on everything from electronics to bath tissues. It's Amazon's version of Black Friday. There's something in the sale for everyone, but you need to be a Prime member to unlock access to all of the discounts. Not a Prime member yet? You can sign up for a 30 day free trial here.
You're going to want to check out the full list of deals on the Prime Day homepage, but the discounts and specials below are sure to be the best sellers this year. Remember: Keep it tuned to Cool Stuff over the next 36 hours as I continue to dig to find the best deals.
It's no surprise that some of the biggest discounts are going to come on Amazon's own products. This year, that list has grown to include Kindles, home security systems, voice-controlled Echo devices, smart TV's and more. And there are pretty big discounts, including 50% off the Amazon Cloud Cam security camera. At $60, the internet-connected camera that lets you check in on what's happening at home, no matter where you are, is a steal.
Amazon continues with discounts on their private-label basics line. The 20% discount applies to a range of home goods. Products include dog crates, paper shredders, medicine balls, rooftop cargo carriers, a heavily discounted stainless steel flatware set and more.
The Instant Pot device combines seven kitchen appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker and warmer. In practical terms, that means this Instant Pot can make everything from a mushroom risotto to chicken curry, goulash, macaroni and more. (See a full list of potential recipes here.) If you like to cook, it's time to add an Instant Pot to your kitchen.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
