We're right in the thick of Amazon Prime day. The once a year megasale is something like Amazon's version of Black Friday. The catch? You have to be a Prime member to get access to the discounts. If you aren't one yet, you can sign up for a 30 day free trial here.
You're going to want to check out the full list of deals on the Prime Day homepage, but the discounts and specials on the outdoor accessories below are sure to be best sellers this year. Remember: Prime Day ends tomorrow, July 17, at midnight.
This hitch-mounted rack is perfect if you want to take your bikes out with you on your next trip to the Gorge, and that price can't be beat. It's easy to attach, and accommodates a wide range of frame sizes and designs. Prices range from $67-$135 depending on how many bikes you have in the family.
You're going to want to act fast on this one before it sells out. Though we've strung together a good number of sunny summer days as of late, fall is coming sooner than you think. This nylon and polyester hooded jacket is waterproof, lightweight and extremely packable. (They're also marking down the Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket as well.)
The gold standard in coolers is coming through with a Prime Day deal, too. You can put ice in this thing at the beginning of the weekend and it'll stay through Monday. YETI coolers are the real deal. Portable, compact and tough as nails, the YETI Hopper Two features a waterproof shell and HydroLok zipper. If you're planning to get in any camping or beach trips in soon, don't miss this deal.
The LifeStraw personal water filter that I wrote up a few weeks ago is included in the flash sale. It's a straw-like contraption that filters out harmful bacteria in rivers and springs without having to use iodine or other harmful chemicals. With no shelf life, it can be stored indefinitely, or until you open it up and sip the 264 gallons (!) it's good for. It will also lighten your load from here on out. Normally $25 each, on Prime Day, stock up at $10 a piece.
Don't go into the woods without one. The highly-rated tool from Gerber is strong, durable and includes a range of tools (pliers, blades, scissors, bottle opener, can opener, saw, etc.) that will come in handy when you're on your next trek. Get on this deal before it disappears.
This four person tent from Coleman is a can't-miss deal. If you don't yet have a tent, or need to upgrade from a raggedy set, you need to check it out. It remains cool during summers, warms during winters, is easy to store and is quick to set up. 8×7' footprint and 4'10" center height.
See a hot deal for Prime Day that I'm missing? Sound off in the comments.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
