Anarcho types are pledging to burn some Chinese-made American flags, an act Trump has suggested may be grounds for stripping them of citizenship. Might as well get that over with now. Don't expect your pinko aggression to go unchecked, however—the alt-right has more than a few calls to arms on Facebook to protest your protesting, so consider yourself warned. We might get Civil War II popped off before ol' Orangey takes his hand off the Bible! Southwest corner of Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 SW 6th Ave. 3:20 pm.