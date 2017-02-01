This weekend, coffee shops around the country are hoping to raise $100,000 for the ACLU, as they combat the President Trump's Executive Order severely restricting immigration from seven Muslim countries.
If you can donate directly to the ACLU, you should.
On Sunday, Either/Or Cafe is teaming up with coffee blog Sprudge to host a fundraising party with coffee, wine and pizza—which is such a good combination that it inspired a meme.
Starting at 4, they'll be selling pizza by the slice from Red Sauce Pizza and Pizza Jerk, wine from Brianne Day's Day Wines, Joe Swick's Swick Wines and Andy Young's St. Reginald Parish. There will also be coffee (duh) and DJs.
100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the ACLU.
If you're not in Portland, here's a full list of the shops participating around the country.
