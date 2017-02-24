In response to the huge amount of potholes plaguing the city, the Portland Bureau of Transportation launched Patch-a-thon on Thursday, meaning 10-15 crews will work to fill the potholes, instead of the usual 2-3.
There's currently a backlog of over 1,000 service requests dating back to December.
"Normally we have 2 to 3 crews out repairing potholes (daily), given the winter we've had we realized we need to ramp up that effort" says John Brady, Director of Communications for PBOT.
That's for sure!
Anyway, PBOT published an interactive map where residents can report potholes. This thing is hilarious, but there's more than 1,000 listed, so we compiled some of the best pothole descriptions.
1. "The whole road in this area is a terrible having to dodge potholes looking like some drunk in front."
Location: 1400-1490 N GOING ST.
2. "45th is mad bumps and holes. Hook it up."
Location: 8050-8099 SE 45TH AVE.
3. "Big ass pothole. It will swallow a small car."
Location: 11200-11499 NE MARX ST.
4. "This crater is starting to take up the whole lane!"
Location: 500-599 SW MAIN ST.
5. "Portholes are everywhere on our 'safe route' to school!"
Location: 2150-2199 SE 80TH AVE.
6. "ph soooo bad house shakes and moves."
Location: 7836 SE 45TH AVE.
7. Fix the potholes
Location: 3060-3349 SW TERWILLIGER BLVD
8. "There are now two potholes at this point in the eastbound lane, that you cannot save your car from."
Location: 5500-5699 W BURNSIDE RD.
9. "This one is over 4 feet long about a foot wide has a jagged metal railroad spike at the bottom of it."
Location: 2200-2299 NW 22ND AVE.
10. "Beginning of sinkhole…very deep and erosion occurring under roadway."
Location: 1500-1599 NW 14TH AVE.
11. "A river of large, wide, and deep potholes heading southbound."
Location: 3150-3239 NE 122ND AVE.
12. "i5 s/b alberta off ramp caused her to pop her tire. She also wants a call back."
Location: N ALBERTA ST & I5 FWY.
13. "Please address this safe routes to school zone. We walk daily to school. There are no sidewalks."
Location: 1700-1799 SE 80TH AVE.
14. "Who do you contact when the street is beyond pothole repair?"
Location: SW CAPITOL HWY & SW LURADEL ST.
15. "Pic does not do the hole justice. Street seems to be expanding out, yet falling in at the same time."
Location: 9100-9299 SE PINE ST.
16. "Large, deep potholes that just damaged my tires. Its felt like I hit curb. Its so deep. Pretty upset."
Location: 5700-5799 SE 88TH AVE
17. "Another group of potholes that have been reported multiple times with no fix. One time they came out."
Location: 4500-4599 SE 88TH AVE
18. "Lg PH causes house to shake when big trucks go by."
Location: 10039-10099 N MIDWAY AVE.
19. "Whole intersection is a mess. Needs repairing not spot repair."
Location: 3900-3999 SW JERALD CT.
20. "Even semis and buses are having trouble. Already reported this once recently. Will only get worse."
Location: 9300-9399 N LOMBARD ST
If your vehicle has been damaged by a reported pothole, the city says it can help with repair costs after investigation of a filed claim. The city's risk management office offers the proper forms for submitting a claim.
Visit the interactive map to report and describe your own pothole. Feel free to get creative! The map's legend says the green dots indicate filled potholes.
You can reach PBOT's 24-hour maintenance line at 503-823-1700, or email pdxroads@portlandoregon.go.
