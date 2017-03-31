"Every 15 seconds, it looks on Twitter for a new tweet from Trump, and if it finds that, then that's the trigger," he told Slate. "Now, what it does is it sends me an email and lets me know it has a tweet that it's ready to burn. And then I get to it as soon as I can. When I was testing it, I would have it go automatically. It would find a tweet, and turn itself on and burn it. But until I have a really fireproof place to keep it, I wanna have some eyes on it while it's setting fires."