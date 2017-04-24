For those who aren't wired for a traditional triathlon, one that's more…your vibes…is coming to Portland.
A "mindful triathlon,' called the Wanderlust 108, will return for the second consecutive year to Laurelhurst Park. The triathlon consists of a 5k run, a 90-minute yoga class, and 30 minutes of guided meditation.
Hosted by yoga lifestyle company Wanderlust Events in partnership with Adidas, the Wanderlust 108 travels internationally bringing together like-minded wellness enthusiasts around the world.
Spokesperson Kim Small says she feels what attracts most people to the event is the general sense of camaraderie.
"We're a divided country right now in a lot of ways, so I think people are looking to find the things that make them feel full and bring them together and this is doing it on a mass scale," Small tells WW.
Mindful triathletes are encouraged to participate at whatever pace they feel comfortable with.
"You can run. You can dance. You can prance across the finish line—whatever you'd like," she says.
Once the triathlon is completed, participants have the option to attend one of the bonus classes offered, which include aerial yoga, acro-yoga, hooping, walking meditation, photography or essential oils workshops held by Wanderlust staff.
The event begins at Laurelhurst Park at 9 am on May 14, Tickets are still available for $45.08.
Comments