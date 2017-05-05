For me and my non-monogamous family, I date and live with one person, sometimes called a nesting partner. He dates another person, sometimes referred to as my metamour (partner's partner), with whom he stays with a few days a week. I also date another person in town, and have casual sexual, romantic, or close friend relationships with a number of people locally as well as across the country. All of these individuals are close to me, considered an extended part of my family. Both my nesting partner and my metamour have a number of other casual BDSM or sex partners locally and across the country. Overall we have a high level of respect, care and consideration for one another. The four of us have mutual communication and shared agreements regarding STI testing, barrier use, and sharing of space and time. No one has veto power, or control over the others, but we communicate and care for one another's feelings as we venture into long term non-monogamous partnering.