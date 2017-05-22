It's supposed to be really, really hot today.
The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures in Portland to reach temperatures in the late 80s to low 90s today, a temperature we haven't hit since August 26, 2016.
For the past 16 years, May 22nd in Portland hasn't reached the upper 80s. The last time Portland saw temperatures as high as the upper 80s on this day in May, was in 2001, when the city reached 95 degrees.
"It's a little on the unusual side," says meteorologist David Bishop. "Typically for the spring, our average temperatures are in the 70s. It's a little unusual to be as high, but it's not far-fetched."
If 90 sounds way too hot, there's good news ahead: It's supposed to cool down a little for the rest of the week.
Tuesday will be around 80 degrees, while Wednesday will be back down to about 68 degrees. Friday will be back up to 75, and Memorial Day weekend, is supposed to be in the 70s-80s.
Keep in mind if you're going somewhere with a body of water this weekend: It's still cold AF in there! Water temperatures are still at about 40 to 50 degrees, which is just a little warmer than your refrigerator.
If you're not going somewhere for Memorial Day, we recommend you drink on a rooftop or patio bar, stock up on sparkling water or go treat yourself to some soft-serve ice cream. (We ranked them!)
