I was in my hometown in rural Northern California for our annual May Day parade and picnic just a few days before the Kooks burrito review came out. Each year the Mexican church I attended while growing up hosts a taco bar at the picnic, which often ends up being one of the most popular booths at the whole event. Our town is over 90% white, and I made a joke to my sister about how the May day picnic is the only time the white people are OK with us being around.