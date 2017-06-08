A mystery designer has submitted a mock-up of a LEGO Multnomah Falls to be considered for production.
On LEGO Ideas, you can check out proposals for fan-created LEGO sets. If a project gets at least 10,000 votes, it goes to the LEGO Review Board, who decides if the project will become LEGO's next project.
So far, the Multnomah Falls LEGO set only has 74 supporters, but has 53 days to gain at least 10,000.
The Multnomah Falls LEGO set would be 783 bricks, which would make up the falls, plenty of trees and the famous Benson Footbridge. The creator has also designed sets for Niagara Falls and Yosemite Falls.
Right now, the projects that have the most support are a smaller version of the LEGO art "Yellow," which comes from Oregon-born LEGO artist Nathan Sawaya. OMSI just featured a several week-long exhibit of his works called "The Art of the Brick." Along with "Yellow," there's also the Golden Girls living room and a modular Apple Store.
Should WW submit our Portland-themed LEGO designs for consideration?
Comments