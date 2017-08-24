You know those photos of frat dudes wearing culturally appropriated Native American headdresses and standing in a two-foot pool? They're from What the Festival, Oregon's "boutique" EDM festival that happens two hours east of Portland—and Four Loko thinks it's really, really lit.
Of course, Four Loko itself hasn't been that lit since 2010 when they took the caffeine out of their guzzy, sweet acetone grenades, so what do they really know?
But apparently, they're still very concerned with partying, so they found the most attended party in every state. Oregon's is What the Festival, which reportedly had an estimated 5,000 in attendance. Apparently the World Naked Bike Ride, which draws at least twice as much as that, was too…GDI?
Washington's biggest party is the popular Sasquatch Music Festival, with 15,000 people. California's isn't Coachella, but San Francisco's Pride Parade, attended by 1.5 to 2 million people.
The smallest event is the 24 Hours of Horseshoe Hell in Arkansas, which draws a crowd of "several hundred" people for a rock climbing competition and party.
Here's the full map:
