One day, Flip and Brian discover that Elvan has been stalking them while they play outside, so they decide to befriend him in order to find out why he's been following them around like a creep. Elvan invites them over to his tidy, brand-new house, where his mother is way too excited to see them. She feeds them piles of cakes and other sweets until Elvan yells at her like a worthless little shit. Then he takes Flip and Brian into the basement to show them his playroom, which is filled to the brim with Nazi memorabilia of all kinds.