It's been amazing. I mean, it makes sense because when I first came up with the concept of a strip club haunted house, I knew that it would be a popular, good idea. The fact that we're actually doing it, and we're executing it and we're doing it in a really professional way, in my opinion it's getting better and better every year. And we're taking a lot of time and just fine-tuning everything. It catches a lot of people off guard sometimes, just the caliber of the house and the quality of the makeup and the themes. We're just getting a lot of positive feedback on that and honestly I haven't heard any negative feedback at all.