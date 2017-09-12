Back in May, Portland Bureau of Transportation released Parking Kitty, an app to assist drivers with paying for parking.
According to PBOT, six percent of parking fees are paid through the app, which lets users pay for their parking remotely, receive 'meow' alerts when their parking is about to expire and view parking history.
But apparently, they're trying to up the number of users. Today, they unleashed a new music video featuring Moshow, Portland's cat rapper, to promote Parking Kitty.
"Moshow is quintessentially Portland and his love for cats was a perfect match for our new app," said Transportation Director Leah Treat in a press release. "We are thrilled with this partnership and hope it inspires more Portlanders to take advantage of the receipt-free parking offered by Parking Kitty."
In the video, Moshow raps:
"I'm a park my car with this Parking Kitty app /
Riding in the car with my cats while I rap
Easy to pay, no receipt, that's a fact
Find us up in Portland that's where we be at"
You can learn more about the Parking Kitty app here.
