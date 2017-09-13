Are you good with spelling and grammar?
Does your spidey sense tingle when you see a factual statement that's maybe not quite as fully factual as it could be?
Do you know all the dumb names for Portland's many bridges?
Do you, perchance, know a little AP style?
Great!
Now, are you also underemployed and willing to work for the city's minimum wage? If so, we'd love to chant about how you can help make Portland's most-read print publication even better. This is generally pretty fun work in a casual atmosphere and there are lots of perks.
We're looking to add another part-time proof-reader and copy editor to the WW copy desk. We need help on Mondays and Tuesdays, and covering for vacations. There will also be an opportunity to work on other projects throughout the year. (We'll also probably let you write about stuff you're interested in, if that's your thing.)
Please electronic mail your resume and a brief letter of introduction to artseditor[at]wweek[dot]com. If we like what we see, we'll send you a brief editing test.
The best part of the job? Pretty much every time you make a mistake someone will helpfully point it out with a snarky note to your boss!
