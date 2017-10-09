The National Register of Historic Places takes note of places of historical importance around the United States. Out of the 9,000 spots in the country, Oregon is home to 2,000, and a quarter of those are found in Portland. Here is a list of every spot on the National Register in North and Northeast Portland: 114 in total. We'll be releasing lists for Portland's remaining quadrants in the coming weeks.
Broadway Bridge
N. Broadway
(Steve Morgan)
Henry C. and Wilhemina Bruening House
5919 N. Williams Ave.
(Victor A. Nelson)
Paul Bunyan Statue
Corner of N Denver Ave. and N Interstate Ave.
(Cacophony)
David Cole House
1441 N McClellan St.
(Ian Poellet)
Charles Crook House
6127 N Williams Ave.
(Ian Poellet)
Davis Block
801–813 N. Russell St.
(Ian Poellet)
Elliott House
2022 N Willamette Blvd.
(Ian Poellet)
Hryszko Brothers Building
836 N Russell St.
(Ian Poellet)
Jean the Steamboat
North Portland Harbor
Peter Jeppesen House
4107 N Albina Ave.
(Ian Poellet)
Kenton Commercial Historic District
Approximately N. Denver Ave., from N. Willis St. to N. Watts St.
(Ian Poellet)
Kenton Hotel
8303–8319 N Denver Ave.
Memorial Coliseum
1401 N Wheeler Ave.
(Steve Morgan)
John Mock House
4333 N Willamette Blvd.
(Ian Poellet)
Mount Hood Masonic Temple
5308 N Commercial Ave.
(Ian Poellet)
John Palmer House
4314 N Mississippi Ave.
(Ian Poellet)
Thomas M. and Alla M. Paterson House
7807 N Denver Ave.
(Ian Poellet)
Portland Van and Storage Building
407 N Broadway
(Ian Poellet)
PT-658 (motor torpedo boat)
6735 Basin Ave.
(Steve Morgan)
Rinehart Building
3037–3041 N Williams Ave.
(Ian Poellet)
St. Johns Signal Tower Gas Station
8302 N Lombard St.
(Ian Poellet)
Smithson and McKay Brothers Blocks
921–949 N Russell St.
(Ian Poellet)
Frederick Torgler Building
816–820 N Russell St.
(Ian Poellet)
USPS, St. Johns Station
8720 N Ivanhoe St.
USS LCI-713 (Landing Craft)
1401 N Hayden Island Dr.
(Ian Poellet)
Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church
3138 N Vancouver Ave.
(Ian Poellet)
Vancouver to Portland Bridge
Spans the Columbia River on northbound I-5
Villa St. Rose
597 N Dekum St.
(Ian Poellet)
West Coast Woods Model Home
7211 N Fowler Ave.
(Ian Poellet)
West Hall
5000 N Willamette Blvd.
(Svyatoslav)
Wilson–Chambers Mortuary
430 N Killingsworth St.
(Ian Poellet)
John Yeon Speculative House
3922 N Lombard St.
(Ian Poellet)
Simon Abraham Complex
522–530 NE San Rafael St.
(Ian Poellet)
Alco Apartments
100–110 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
(Ian Poellet)
Frederick Armbruster Cottage
502 NE Tillamook St.
(Ian Poellet)
Alfred J. and Georgia A. Armstrong House
509 NE Prescott St.
(Ian Poellet)
Thomas J. Autzen House
2425 NE Alameda St.
(Ian Poellet)
Frank C. Barnes House
3533 NE Klickitat St.
(Ian Poellet)
Barnhart–Wright House
1828 NE Knott St.
(Ian Poellet)
Bay E, West Ankeny Car Barns
2706 NE Couch St.
Boschke–Boyd House
2211 NE Thompson St.
George W. and Hetty A. Bowers House
114 NE 22nd Ave.
(Ian Poellet)
F. E. Bowman Apartments
1624–1636 NE Tillamook St.
(Ian Poellet)
John and Ellen Bowman House
1719 NE Knott St.(Sanfranman59)
Jennie Bramhall House
5125 NE Garfield Ave.(Ian Poellet)
Brick House Beautiful
4005 NE Davis St.
(Ian Poellet)
Burnside Bridge
(Cacophony)
George Earle Chamberlain House
1927 NE Tillamook St.
(Sanfranman59)
Clovelly Garden Apartments
6307–6319 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
(Ian Poellet)
Coleman–Scott House
2110 NE 16th Ave.
(Ian Poellet)
James C. and Mary A. Costello House
2043 NE Tillamook St.(Sanfranman59)
Virgil and Beulah Crum House
4438 NE Alameda St.(GeoJuggler)
Del Rey Apartments
2555 NE Glisan St.
Henry B. Dickson House
2123 NE 21st Ave.
(Sanfranman59)
Frank Silas Doernbecher House
2323 NE Tillamook St.(Sanfranman59)
Emerson Apartments
5310 N Williams Ave.
(Ian Poellet)
Raymond and Catherine Fisher House
1625 NE Marine Dr.
(Ian Poellet)
Gustav Freiwald House
1810 NE 15th Ave.
(Ian Poellet)
Lewis T. Gilliland House
2229 NE Brazee St.
Groat–Gates House
35 NE 22nd Ave.
Hancock Street Fourplex
1414 NE Hancock St.
(Ian Poellet)
William A. Haseltine House
3231 NE U.S. Grant Place
(Sanfranman59)
Hibernian Hall
128 NE Russell St.
(Ian Poellet)
Hollywood Theatre
4122 NE Sandy Blvd.
(Jacobtrosen)
Irvington Bowman Apartments
1825–1835 NE 16th Ave.
(Ian Poellet)
Irvington Historic District
Roughly bounded by NE Fremont St., NE Broadway, NE 7th and NE 27th Avenues
(Tedder)
Irvington Tennis Club
2131 NE Thompson St.
(Sanfranman59)
Jantzen Knitting Mills Company Building
1935 NE Glisan St.(Sanfranman59)
Oliver and Margaret Jeffrey House
3033 NE Bryce St.(Ian Poellet)
Jensen Investment Company Building
2500–2522 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.(Sanfranman59)
Charles E. Johnson Building
442 NE Russell St.
(Sanfranman59)
H. C. Keck House – Mount Olivet Parsonage
53 NE Thompson St.
(Sanfranman59)
Edward H. and Bertha R. Keller House
3028 NE Alameda St.
(Ian Poellet)
John D. Kennedy Elementary School
5736 NE 33rd Ave.
(Ian Poellet)
Albertina Kerr Nursery
424 NE 22nd Ave.
(Sanfranman59)
Henry C. Leutgert Building
2323–2329 NE Rodney Ave.
(Sanfranman59)
Lindquist Apartment House
711 NE Randall St.
Robert F. Lytle House
1914 NE 22nd Ave.
(Sanfranman59)
Anna Lewis Mann Old People’s Home
1021–1025 NE 33rd Ave.
(Ian Poellet)
George W. and Hannah Martin – John B. and Minnie Hosford House
2004 NE 9th Ave.
(Ian Poellet)
McAvinney Fourplex
2004 NE 17th Ave.
(Ian Poellet)
Fred O. Miller House
2329 NE Thompson St.
(Sanfranman59)
Henry B. Miller House
2439 NE 21st Ave.
(Sanfranman59)
Nicolai–Cake–Olson House
1903 NE Hancock St.
(Ian Poellet)
Northwest Fence and Wire Works
400–418 NE 11th Ave.
(Ian Poellet)
Northwestern Electric Company – Alberta Substation
2701–2717 NE Alberta St.
(Ian Poellet)
Olsen and Weygandt Building
1421–1441 NE Broadway
(Ian Poellet)
August Olson House
2509 NE 18th Ave.
Oregon State Bank Building
4200 NE Sandy Blvd.
Page and Son Apartments
723–737 E Burnside St.
Parkview Apartments
1760 NE Irving St.
(Sanfranman59)
Pearson Mortuary
301 NE Knott St.
(Ian Poellet)
Pipes Family House
3045 NE 9th Ave.
(Sanfranman59)
John E. G. Povey House
1312 NE Tillamook St.
(Ian Poellet)
Ira F. Powers Warehouse and Factory
123 NE 3rd Ave.
(Ian Poellet)
Thomas Prince House
2903 NE Alameda St.
(Ian Poellet)
Reed–Wells House
2168 NE Multnomah St.
(Sanfranman59)
Rocky Butte Scenic Drive Historic District
Alongside NE Rocky Butte Road and sections of NE Fremont St. and NE 92nd Ave.
(Visitor7)
Roome–Stearns House
2146 NE 12th Ave.
(Ian Poellet)
Rose City Golf Clubhouse
2200 NE 71st Ave.
(Ian Poellet)
Alfred C. and Nettie Ruby House
211 NE César E. Chávez Blvd.
(Sanfranman59)
Rutherford House
833 NE Shaver St.
(Ian Poellet)
Salerno Apartments
2325 NE Flanders St.
(Sanfranman59)
Senate Court Apartments
203–223 NE 22nd Ave.
(Sanfranman59)
Seufert House (Also known as the Mautz–Seufert House)
1511 NE Knott St.
(Sanfranman59)
Fred A., May, and Ann Shogren House
400 NE 62nd Ave.
(Sanfranman59)
Spies–Robinson House
2424 NE 17th Ave.
(Sanfranman59)
Tannler–Armstrong House
4420 NE Alameda St.
(GeoJuggler)
Thompson Court Apartments
2304–2314 NE 11th Ave.
(Ian Poellet)
Fred Tunturi House
5115 NE Garfield Ave.
(Ian Poellet)
Frederick Turner Fourplex
1430 NE 22nd Ave.
(Sanfranman59)
Lewis and Elizabeth Van Vleet House
202 NE Graham St.
(Sanfranman59)
Louis and Elizabeth Woerner House
2815 NE Alameda St.
(Ian Poellet)
Zimmerman–Rudeen House
3425 NE Beakey St.
(Ian Poellet)
