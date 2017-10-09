The National Register of Historic Places takes note of places of historical importance around the United States. Out of the 9,000 spots in the country, Oregon is home to 2,000, and a quarter of those are found in Portland. Here is a list of every spot on the National Register in North and Northeast Portland: 114 in total. We'll be releasing lists for Portland's remaining quadrants in the coming weeks.

North Portland

Broadway Bridge
N. Broadway


Henry C. and Wilhemina Bruening House
5919 N. Williams Ave.

Paul Bunyan Statue
Corner of N Denver Ave. and N Interstate Ave.
David Cole House
1441 N McClellan St.
Charles Crook House
6127 N Williams Ave.
Davis Block
801–813 N. Russell St.
Elliott House
2022 N Willamette Blvd.
Hryszko Brothers Building
836 N Russell St.
Jean the Steamboat
North Portland Harbor
Jean (steamboat)

Peter Jeppesen House
4107 N Albina Ave.
Kenton Commercial Historic District
Approximately N. Denver Ave., from N. Willis St. to N. Watts St.
Kenton Hotel
8303–8319 N Denver Ave.
Kenton Hotel

Memorial Coliseum
1401 N Wheeler Ave.
John Mock House
4333 N Willamette Blvd.
Mount Hood Masonic Temple
5308 N Commercial Ave.
John Palmer House
4314 N Mississippi Ave.
Thomas M. and Alla M. Paterson House
7807 N Denver Ave.
Portland Van and Storage Building
407 N Broadway
PT-658 (motor torpedo boat)
6735 Basin Ave.
Rinehart Building
3037–3041 N Williams Ave.
St. Johns Signal Tower Gas Station
8302 N Lombard St.
Smithson and McKay Brothers Blocks
921–949 N Russell St.
Frederick Torgler Building
816–820 N Russell St.
USPS, St. Johns Station
8720 N Ivanhoe St.
U.S. Post Office – St. Johns Station

USS LCI-713 (Landing Craft)
1401 N Hayden Island Dr.
Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church
3138 N Vancouver Ave.
Vancouver to Portland Bridge
Spans the Columbia River on northbound I-5
Vancouver–Portland Bridge

Villa St. Rose
597 N Dekum St.
West Coast Woods Model Home
7211 N Fowler Ave.
West Hall
5000 N Willamette Blvd.
Wilson–Chambers Mortuary
430 N Killingsworth St.
John Yeon Speculative House
3922 N Lombard St.
Northeast Portland

Simon Abraham Complex
522–530 NE San Rafael St.
Alco Apartments
100–110 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Frederick Armbruster Cottage
502 NE Tillamook St.
Alfred J. and Georgia A. Armstrong House
509 NE Prescott St.
Thomas J. Autzen House
2425 NE Alameda St.
Frank C. Barnes House
3533 NE Klickitat St.
Barnhart–Wright House
1828 NE Knott St.
Bay E, West Ankeny Car Barns
2706 NE Couch St.
Bay E, West Ankeny Car Barns

Boschke–Boyd House
2211 NE Thompson St.
Boschke–Boyd House

George W. and Hetty A. Bowers House
114 NE 22nd Ave.
F. E. Bowman Apartments
1624–1636 NE Tillamook St.
John and Ellen Bowman House
1719 NE Knott St.

Jennie Bramhall House
5125 NE Garfield Ave.

Brick House Beautiful
4005 NE Davis St.
Burnside Bridge
George Earle Chamberlain House
1927 NE Tillamook St.
(Sanfranman59)

Clovelly Garden Apartments
6307–6319 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Coleman–Scott House
2110 NE 16th Ave.
James C. and Mary A. Costello House
2043 NE Tillamook St.

Virgil and Beulah Crum House
4438 NE Alameda St.

Del Rey Apartments
2555 NE Glisan St.Del Rey Apartments

Henry B. Dickson House
2123 NE 21st Ave.
Frank Silas Doernbecher House
2323 NE Tillamook St.

Emerson Apartments
5310 N Williams Ave.
Raymond and Catherine Fisher House
1625 NE Marine Dr.
Gustav Freiwald House
1810 NE 15th Ave.
Lewis T. Gilliland House
2229 NE Brazee St.Lewis T. Gilliland House

Groat–Gates House
35 NE 22nd Ave.
Groat–Gates House

Hancock Street Fourplex
1414 NE Hancock St.Hancock Street Fourplex
1414 NE Hancock St.

William A. Haseltine House
3231 NE U.S. Grant Place
Hibernian Hall
128 NE Russell St.
Hollywood Theatre
4122 NE Sandy Blvd.
Irvington Bowman Apartments
1825–1835 NE 16th Ave.
Irvington Historic District
Roughly bounded by NE Fremont St., NE Broadway, NE 7th and NE 27th Avenues
Irvington Tennis Club
2131 NE Thompson St.
Jantzen Knitting Mills Company Building
Oliver and Margaret Jeffrey House
Jensen Investment Company Building
Charles E. Johnson Building
442 NE Russell St.
H. C. Keck House – Mount Olivet Parsonage
53 NE Thompson St.
Edward H. and Bertha R. Keller House
3028 NE Alameda St.
John D. Kennedy Elementary School
5736 NE 33rd Ave.
Albertina Kerr Nursery
424 NE 22nd Ave.
Henry C. Leutgert Building
2323–2329 NE Rodney Ave.
Lindquist Apartment House
711 NE Randall St.
Lindquist Apartment House

Robert F. Lytle House
1914 NE 22nd Ave.
Anna Lewis Mann Old People’s Home
1021–1025 NE 33rd Ave.
George W. and Hannah Martin – John B. and Minnie Hosford House
2004 NE 9th Ave.
McAvinney Fourplex
2004 NE 17th Ave.
Fred O. Miller House
2329 NE Thompson St.
Henry B. Miller House
2439 NE 21st Ave.
Nicolai–Cake–Olson House
1903 NE Hancock St.
Northwest Fence and Wire Works
400–418 NE 11th Ave.
Northwestern Electric Company – Alberta Substation
2701–2717 NE Alberta St.
Olsen and Weygandt Building
1421–1441 NE Broadway
August Olson House
2509 NE 18th Ave.
August Olson House

Oregon State Bank Building
4200 NE Sandy Blvd.
Oregon State Bank Building

Page and Son Apartments
723–737 E Burnside St.
Page and Son Apartments

Parkview Apartments
1760 NE Irving St.
Pearson Mortuary
301 NE Knott St.
Pipes Family House
3045 NE 9th Ave.
John E. G. Povey House
1312 NE Tillamook St.
Ira F. Powers Warehouse and Factory
123 NE 3rd Ave.
Thomas Prince House
2903 NE Alameda St.
Reed–Wells House
2168 NE Multnomah St.
Rocky Butte Scenic Drive Historic District
Alongside NE Rocky Butte Road and sections of NE Fremont St. and NE 92nd Ave.
Roome–Stearns House
2146 NE 12th Ave.
Rose City Golf Clubhouse
2200 NE 71st Ave.
Alfred C. and Nettie Ruby House
211 NE César E. Chávez Blvd.
Rutherford House
833 NE Shaver St.
Salerno Apartments
2325 NE Flanders St.
Senate Court Apartments
203–223 NE 22nd Ave.
Seufert House (Also known as the Mautz–Seufert House)
1511 NE Knott St.
Fred A., May, and Ann Shogren House
400 NE 62nd Ave.
Spies–Robinson House
2424 NE 17th Ave.
Tannler–Armstrong House
4420 NE Alameda St.
Thompson Court Apartments
2304–2314 NE 11th Ave.
Fred Tunturi House
5115 NE Garfield Ave.
Frederick Turner Fourplex
1430 NE 22nd Ave.
Lewis and Elizabeth Van Vleet House
202 NE Graham St.
Louis and Elizabeth Woerner House
2815 NE Alameda St.
Zimmerman–Rudeen House
3425 NE Beakey St.
