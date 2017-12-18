The writer also asserts, "If we decide to wear fur, we should do it mindfully." How do you "mindfully" steal the fur from another sentient being who wants to live as much as we do, for something we don't even need? It's their fur, not ours. There is a frightening trend of fur retailers using terms such as, "ethically sourced" and "sustainable", to appeal to our innate compassion for animals. And also to likely assuage the guilt that often accompanies donning a garment that most people know caused unspeakable suffering just for a fashion statement. It's called, "humane-washing" and "green-washing." And unless we go out of our way to educate ourselves and each other, we are easily convinced that there is an ethical way to "source" fur.