"These two little girls crawled up on my lap and they told me what they wanted for Christmas and their dad said, 'Just a minute, would you mind talking to my wife? She's got cancer and she's too weak to come,'" Morgan recalls. "It was like, 'Okay. What do I say in front of these girls? How much do they know?' So I just said, 'It's really nice to hear your voice. I hope the best for you and I'll send any healing energy I can pull together for you.'"