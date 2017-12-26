DRINK & FOOD
After a brief reign of Fireball, the most-consumed spirit in the state is again HRD Vodka. Oregonians took a total of 18,031,958 shots of the locally made well.
Oregonians spent more money on Jack Daniels Black, though: $14,815,800 in total.
The most expensive price tag for a bottle in the state is $7,484 for 1.75 liters of Rémy Martin Louis XIII cognac.
The most popular offering at iconic Belmont Station beer bar was Block 15's Sticky Hands.
Portland's best barbecue spot, Matt's BBQ, made 25,000 pounds of brisket, 32,000 rib bones, 7,500 sausages and 2,500 pounds of potato salad.
Han Oak became the first restaurant in memory to be named the consensus Restaurant of the Year by the Oregonian, Portland Monthly and WW (which recognized it among several other East Asian spots as the Year of the Rooster).
MUSIC
The year's top seller at Music Millennium was the remastered version of the Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, which moved 481 copies. Second place was War on Drugs' A Deeper Understanding, with 260 copies sold.
The song Portlanders streamed more than any other city in the country was Angel Olsen's "Shut Up Kiss Me."
Portugal the Man's "Feel It Still" spent 20 weeks at the top of Billboard's Alternative Songs chart, the longest any song has reigned at No. 1 in the chart's 29-year history.
It took only 40 minutes for Radiohead's show at Moda Center to sell out, the arena's fastest sellout of the year. Meanwhile, Billy Joel's Moda Center show was the city's most attended concert of the year, with 17,526 tickets sold.
STAGE
Portland Center Stage's original adaptation of the first part of Peter Stark's acclaimed book Astoria sold 20,576 tickets, the most of any play produced by a local company this year. Astoria Part II will open on January 20.
The most expensive ticket on resale sites for the big theatrical event of 2018, the Portland run of Hamilton that starts in March, is $2,000. The cheapest listed ticket is $395.
BOOKS
The most-sold book at Powell's was Instagram poet Rupi Kaur's Milk and Honey. Kaur's Sun and Her Flowers came in third.
In a sign of the times, George Orwell's 1984 came in at number seven.
Meanwhile, the most checked-out book at the Multnomah County library system was J.D. Vance's Hillbilly Elegy, a chronicle of white Appalachia, which was checked out 2,023 times.
MOVIES
The most popular movie at the library was the DVD of Jason Bourne, which was checked out 2,682 times.
The longest run of any movie in Portland cinema was the 21-week run of Get Out, which followed its theatrical run with a 10-week encore at Laurelhurst Theater.
The most popular DVD at Movie Madness was Arrival, which was rented 265 times. The landmark video store went up for sale this year. It took the nonprofit Hollywood Theatre just nine days to raise the $250,000 needed to buy and preserve it.
