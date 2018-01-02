I'm not a total Luddite. I appreciate what technology has to offer. However, I no longer feel the intense urge to reach into my pocket and hit the unlock button out of force of habit. My general anxiety and FOMO levels have dramatically decreased because I have no way to watch Snapchat videos of my trendy acquaintances having seemingly inspiring times without me at a really average bar. I still keep in touch with my friends, colleagues and loved ones since I have Facebook, email and messaging. I just feel less hooked into the cycle of constant notification.